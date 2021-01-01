Asian Youth Boxing: Three gold and six silver medals for India among Asian youth

World Youth Bronze medalists Vishwamitra Chongtham (51kg), Vishal (80kg) and Neha (54kg) maintained their dominance over India by winning gold at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships in Dubai on Monday, while six other Indian boxers won silver.

Chongtham defeated Uzbekistan’s Kuzhiboev Ahmedzone 4-1. Vishal, on the other hand, defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Akhmatov Sanjar 5-0. In the women’s event, Neha defeated Aishagul Yeleubayeva of Kazakhstan 3-2.



Vishwanath Suresh (48kg), on the other hand, had to settle for a silver medal after defeating Kazakhstan’s young world champion Sanjar Tashkenbela 0-5. Wanshaman (63.5kg) lost 5-0 to Yernur Suyunbe of Kazakhstan.

Jaideep Rawat (71kg) could not complete the match against Uzbekistan’s Abdullahev Alokhon. In the women’s division, Nivedita (48kg) lost to Farzona Fazilova of Uzbekistan in the final. Tamannah (50kg) lost 4-1 to Sabina Bobokulava of Uzbekistan. Simran lost 5-0 to Uzbek boxer Kazakova Feruzah.

Five boxers, including a woman, won bronze after losing in the semifinals. Earlier, India ended their campaign by winning eight gold medals at the Asian Junior Boxing Championships. The girls won six of these gold medals. India also won five silver and six bronze medals.

Six girls from India reached the finals, six of whom won gold medals while the other four won silver medals. In the boys section, three Indians reached the finals, two of whom won gold medals. India won the gold medal along with Kazakhstan. Uzbekistan tops with nine gold medals.

National champions Rohit Chamoli (48kg) and Bharat Jun (over 81kg) started by winning gold medals in the boys’ division. In the girls category, Vishu Rathi (48 kg), Tanu (52 kg), Nikita Chand (60 kg), Mahi Raghav (63 kg), Pranjal Yadav (75 kg) and Kirti (over 81 kg) bagged medals.

Kirti defeated Shuglya Risbek of Kazakhstan 4-1 while Mahi Raghav defeated Algerim Kabdolda of Kazakhstan 3-2. Nikita defeated Kazakhstan’s Assam Tanatar, while Pranjal defeated Kazakhstan’s Akhjan 4-1.

Rudrika (70kg) lost 1-4 to Uzbekistan’s Osha Terova and Sanjana (81kg) lost 0-5 to Kazakhstan’s Umit Ahilkair. Aanchal Saini (5kg) had to settle for a silver medal after losing to Kazakhstan’s Ujlan Sarsenbe.

For India, Devika Ghorpade (50 kg), Arzu (54 kg) and Supriya Rawat (66 kg) won in the girls ‘category while Ashish (54 kg), Anshul (57 kg) and Ankush (66 kg) won in the boys’ category. Range. At the last Asian Junior Championships 2019, India finished third with 21 medals (six gold, nine silver and six bronze).

In the junior category, gold medalists will receive $ 4,000, while silver and bronze medalists will receive $ 2,000 and 1,000, respectively. Preeti (57 kg), Preeti Dahiya (60 kg), Khushi (63 kg), Sneha (66 kg), Khushi (75 kg) and Tanishbir (81 kg) will play in the women’s final.

