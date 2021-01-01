Avni Lekhara: Shooter Avni Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win gold in the Paralympics; Avni Lekhara Gold at the Paralympics: Avni Lekhara Gold at the Paralympics

When Avni Lekhra’s father Praveen first took her to the shooting range in 2015, his intention was to reduce resentment about the life of his daughter, who was disabled in a car accident. Little did he know that his efforts would change his daughter’s life forever. The initiative to reduce resentment ended today with Avni’s historic gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Praveen Lekhra said, “Before that accident, she was very active and wanted to participate in every activity, but that accident changed her life.” He said, ‘She was very upset about the situation and she didn’t want to talk to anyone. To change the atmosphere, I used to take him to the JDA shooting range at Jagatpura from where he developed a passion for shooting.



He then bought his daughter, Olympic champion shooter Abhinav Bindra’s autobiography ‘A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold’. Avni started reading books and took inspiration from Bindra, India’s first individual gold medalist in the Olympics. She had problems at first but her father said, ‘Her coach supported her and she started doing well. She won gold at the state level and bronze at the national level in 2015. Today she won the gold in the Paralympics that was expected of her.

Her father’s phone has been ringing constantly since Avni won the medal. On the other hand, there is a festive atmosphere in the small village of Devlen in Karauli district where Sundar Singh Gurjar, a resident of the district, won a bronze medal in javelin throw. His brother Hariom Gurjar said, ‘The whole village is happy. He hoped for gold, but it failed. He said people from all over the village had either gathered at his house to watch TV or pray for his success by performing special poojas in the temple. Sweets were distributed after winning the bronze. Hariom said, “Sundar has two children and one was born on Janmashtami last year. Also, on this Janmashtami day, Sundar won a medal for the country.



Sundar’s mother is the Sarpanch in the Gram Panchayat. Devendra Zhazaria, who won a silver medal in javelin throw, is also from Rajasthan. While congratulating the players, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced a prize of Rs 3 crore for the gold medalist, Rs 2 crore for the silver medalist and Rs 1 crore for the bronze winner.

