Comfort to Virat Kohli: Comfort to Virat Kohli, because James Anderson can be rested; England rotation strategy; England v Ind Fourth Test; Great relief for Team India? James Anderson could be out of the fourth Test

Comfort to Virat Kohli: James Anderson can be rested; England rotation strategy; England v Ind Fourth Test
India captain Virat Kohli and England pacer James Anderson are not guaranteed to clash in the fourth Test as the hosts may rest Anderson for the next match. With three Tests in a three-week period, both teams are being forced to rotate bowlers.
He said, ‘These players are giving their all. Every day when we come out on the field we think of doing something for them. But at the moment I am not able to make any decision.
Anderson, however, made it clear that he wanted to play every match in the Test series. But considering the work stress management, England can give Anderson a break. Silverwood conceded that it would be difficult to stop Anderson from leaving the fourth Test. The problem for England is that another of their bowlers, Sam Curran, is not doing well.
India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat on the fast-paced Headingley pitch. His bet was completely reversed. The opposition also questioned why Kohli took this decision. The Indian batsmen could not bear the blow of James Anderson (6/3) on the first day and the top-3 batsmen returned to the pavilion for 21 runs. Soon the first innings was reduced to just 78 runs. From here England had won half the game. Team India could not cope with the pressure as Joe Root’s (121) magnificent century helped them reach 432 runs.
