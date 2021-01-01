Comfort to Virat Kohli: Comfort to Virat Kohli, because James Anderson can be rested; England rotation strategy; England v Ind Fourth Test; Great relief for Team India? James Anderson could be out of the fourth Test

India captain Virat Kohli and England pacer James Anderson are not guaranteed to clash in the fourth Test as the hosts may rest Anderson for the next match. With three Tests in a three-week period, both teams are being forced to rotate bowlers.

While India has taken a clear stand in this regard, England can follow suit. England head coach Chris Silverwood said of the work stress of Anderson and Oli Robinson, ‘I don’t want to give them a break. We have a lot of cricket in front of us. Tests are now getting faster and harder to get more frequent.



He said, ‘These players are giving their all. Every day when we come out on the field we think of doing something for them. But at the moment I am not able to make any decision.



Anderson, however, made it clear that he wanted to play every match in the Test series. But considering the work stress management, England can give Anderson a break. Silverwood conceded that it would be difficult to stop Anderson from leaving the fourth Test. The problem for England is that another of their bowlers, Sam Curran, is not doing well.

Rishabh Pant’s performance in England: 4 matches, 7 innings, Australia’s ‘hero’ R Shabha Pant talks about how he became a ‘villain’ in England, being dropped from the playing XI

