Dale Steyn retires: Fast bowler Dale Steyn retires from all forms of cricket

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Stan, who retired from Test cricket in 2019, played his last international match in February 2020 against Australia in the form of a T20.Stan has been on and off the team for the past few years due to injury. Stan announced his retirement via social media. He wrote on his official Twitter handle, ‘Today I am officially retiring from my favorite sport.’

Stan took 439 wickets in Tests

Stan, 38, played 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20 internationals for South Africa. Stan has 439 Test wickets to his name, while he has 196 wickets in ODIs. Stan took 64 wickets in T20I. Known to his fans as ‘Stan Gun’, Dale Steyn led the team to victory with his superb bowling in several matches.

