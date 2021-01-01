Devendra Zhazaria Wins Silver: Devendra Zhazaria Wins Silver: Devendra Zhazaria Wins Tokyo Paralympic Silver

Devendra Jhazaria of India won the silver medal in the men’s javelin throw – F46. He won a silver medal in the 64.35m javelin at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. Sundar Singh Gurjar, on the other hand, won a bronze medal in the same event. He threw a 64.01m javelin. With this, India’s medal tally in the Paralympic 2020 has increased to seven.Zazaria initially threw just 60 meters. He then threw 64.35m in the third attempt. This revived India’s medal hopes. The Indian para-athlete was fouled in the fourth and fifth throws. His last throw was 61.23 meters.

Sundar also made a slow start but crossed 64 meters in the fifth attempt. Ajit Singh, the third Indian javelin thrower, is in 8th position.