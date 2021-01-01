Find out who Sumit Antil is and his story: Sumit Antil’s success story turns a wrestler into a javelin thrower who wins a gold medal at the 2021 Paralympics

The soil of Haryana was red which made the country proud in the field of sports. Sumit Antil is one of them. Sonepat, who once dreamed of winning a medal for the country in wrestling, has thrown a golden spear at the Paralympics. This is India’s second gold. This morning, female shooter Avni Lekhara won gold in the 10m air rifle SH1.Born on June 7, 1998, Sumit’s journey has been fraught with difficulties. He lost a leg in a road accident six years ago. Even so, he never gave up. He faced every situation with courage. When Sumit was seven, his father, who was in the Air Force, died. It was not easy for a mother to raise three daughters and an only son. One evening in 2015, 17-year-old Sumit’s two-wheeler was hit by a tractor-trolley. One leg was permanently lost in the accident.

PM Modi speaks on phone with Gold Maiden winner Sumit Antil – You make the whole country proud

The sky is measured with a fake foot

After several months in hospital, Sumit was fitted with a prosthetic leg in 2016. There was a tendency towards the game from the beginning. He was guided by Sai coach Virendra Dhankhar. Delhi coach Naval Singh taught him javelin throwing tricks. Ranked 5th in the 2018 Asian Championships. The following year, he won a silver medal at the World Championships in 201 and later won gold at the National Games the same year.

Haryana’s red supremacist … Sumit Antil throws gold spear, gives India seventh medal in Paralympics

Made three world records in a few minutes

Sumit won the gold medal by throwing a javelin 68.55 meters. This is a new world record. Sumit started the final with a time of 66.95 meters in the first attempt and broke the world record. In the second attempt, he again broke his own world record he had set a few minutes earlier. His score was 68.08 meters. Again set a new world record at number five and remained at number one. Thus three world records were set in the final. His sixth and final throw was a foul.

Avni Lekhara gold in the Paralympics

This is the best Paralympic in India

With Sumit winning the gold, India’s total medal tally reached seven. Monday was the fifth medal. Before Sumit Antil, Avni, Devendra Jhazaria, Sundar Singh Gurjar and Yogesh Kathunia also won medals for the country today. Devendra and Sundar won medals in javelin throw F46 while Yogesh won medals in discus throw T56. Meanwhile, India’s Sandeep Chaudhary finished fourth in the F44 event with a throw of 62.20 meters and was denied a medal. Sandeep’s best throw is 66.18 meters and he could have won the medal if he had repeated his performance. India has so far won two gold, four silver and one bronze medal in the Paralympics. The previous best Rio came in 2016 with four medals.