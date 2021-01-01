India v England 4th Test: India v England 4th Test Match Preview: India v England 4th Test Match Preview

Highlights The fourth Test of the series between India and England will be played from Thursday

India took the lead by winning the Lord’s Test, while England leveled the match by winning the Leeds match.

Spinners do well at the Oval against Team India, who should be included in the squad?

London

As the Indian team prepares to make a comeback after an innings defeat in Leeds, it will be up to Ajinkya Rahane and senior offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin to take on England in the fourth Test at the Oval on Wednesday. But it will last. The Indian batting disappointed in both innings at Headingley after an inspiring win over Lord’s.

The Test at the Oval will be crucial as both teams will try to take an unbeaten lead by winning the series. Skipper Virat Kohli had said that a win over Lord’s would not lead to a victory in the next Test and that a defeat at Headingley did not mean that the same story would be repeated at The Oval. The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1. The Indian captain knows that not everything is going well with his batting order and his biggest concern is the middle order which includes three veterans like him, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

Pujara showed signs of making a comeback with a brilliant 91 in the second innings of the third Test at Leeds but failed again to stay at Lord’s with 61 in the second innings. Rahane is likely to get another chance but his performance over the last two years has shown a lack of consistency and the team has had to bear the brunt of it.

People are surprised that despite a century in Melbourne and a half-century at Lord’s, Rahane doesn’t look confident in the upcoming innings and doesn’t seem to be getting back to form. The five innings do not reflect the ability to score 95 runs at an average of 19 and an aggressive batsman like Suryakumar Yadav or a traditional player like Hanuma Vihari can innovate the middle order. With the exception of Rahane, Vihari is more likely to get a place in the team as he can bowl off-spin.

Captain Kohli, however, has shown that he is standing by the team of his choice, despite suggestions from India’s veteran cricketers, including Sunil Gavaskar. Gavaskar feels that feeding extra batsmen can help. With the exception of openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul (performances in the third Test), Kohli has maintained his resolve to go with five bowlers despite the failure of other batsmen.



Ravindra Jadeja is the seventh-ranked batsman in the series as he is a better batsman than Ashwin. Although Ashwin is currently the best spinner in the world, Jadeja has taken just two wickets in three matches. The Oval’s pitch has traditionally helped the spinners, and Ashwin, who took six wickets for Surrey in the county match against Somerset, could find a place in the squad as he had previously troubled the England batsmen.

Kohli’s fascination with four fast bowlers is well known. He could give a chance to Shardul Thakur, who is playing an all-rounder in place of Ishant Sharma, who failed to perform as expected. However, it remains to be seen whether Ashwin will get a chance to replace Jadeja. Jadeja’s bowling lacks edge.

Apart from this, the captain has also hinted at the work tension between Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. The duo have bowled more than 100 overs in the series so far. If the performance of the middle order is a matter of concern, then the form of rival captain Joe Root is also putting pressure on Kohli, who has scored more than 500 runs in three matches, including a hat-trick of centuries. The match between him and Root could be a memorable one for the visitors if Ashwin gets the chance.

Returning to the Test format for England, David Malan looked in good form to Headingley. The presence of Mark Wood and Chris Vokes will ease the workload of veteran fast bowler James Anderson. Johnny Bairstow is expected to take on the role of wicketkeeper as Jose Butler has taken a break to be with his wife, who is expected for a second time. England, however, has enough resources to harass India.

The teams are as follows: India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Shabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Akshar Patel, Jaspreet Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj , Umesh Yadav, Lokesh Rahul, Riddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Ishwaran, Prithvi Sau, Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

England: Joe Root (captain), Moin Ali, James Anderson, Johnny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hamid, Dan Lawrence, David Malan, Craig Overton, Oli Pope, Oli Robinson, Chris Vokes, Mark Wood. Time: The match will be played from 3.30 pm Indian time.

