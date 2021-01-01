India v England 4th Test: India vs England Mark Wood and Chris Vokes fully fit for the 4th Test Jose Butler will not miss the 4th Test for the birth of his second child: ENGvIND

Fast bowler Mark Wood and all-rounder Chris Vokes were named in England’s squad for the fourth Test against India after recovering fully on Sunday, while Jose Butler was included with his wife for the birth of his second child.Woods injured his right shoulder while fielding during the second Test at Lord’s, while Vokes recovered from a heel injury that ruled him out of international cricket after the one-day series against Pakistan in July.

Vokes played in the domestic T20 team on Friday. In the absence of key players like Ben Stokes and Joffra Archer, it would be good for the team to include Vokes. In Butler’s absence, Johnny Bairstow will take charge of the wicket.

Sam Billings has been included as a reserve wicketkeeper. Fast bowler Shakib Mahmood has been dropped from the squad. The fourth Test starts at The Oval on September 2. The series is currently tied at 1-1.

England: Joe Root (a), Moin Ali, James Anderson, Johnny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hamid, Dan Lawrence, David Malan, Craig Overton, Oli Pope, Oli Robinson, Chris Vokes , Mark Wood.

