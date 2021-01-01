India v England 4th Test Suryakumar Yadav: Will Suryakumar Yadav get a place in the playing XI for the 4th Test against India? Will Suryakumar Yadav get a place in Team India in the fourth Test, Akash Chopra replied directly

Highlights In the Leeds Test, the Indian team had to face an innings defeat

Demand for change of team after continuous failure in the middle order

There is talk of including Suryakumar Yadav in the team

Akash Chopra expressed his opinion on the possibility of including Yadav in the team

New Delhi

After the loss in the Leeds Test, there are reports of possible changes in the Indian squad for the fourth Test. It is believed that Suryakumar Yadav could replace Ajinkya in the middle order in the next match of the series against England. His place in the team is in question as Rahane has not been performing well for some time. But former India opener Akash Chopra disagrees. Chopra is confident that Suryakumar Yadav will not get a place in the playing XI for the fourth Test.

The middle order of the Indian team has not been able to play as expected for some time. Many experts are also demanding the inclusion of Hanuma Vihari in the team. In a video released on his YouTube channel, when Chopra was asked who would include Hanuma Vihari or Yadav in the playing XI in the next match?

On this, Chopra said, ‘Suryakumar Yadav- No, he will not get a place in the team. I may be a little biased about them. I like him but who will replace Yadav? Will you play him as the sixth batsman?

The former opener also gave a reason behind it. “None of the top six batsmen will be left out of the squad,” Chopra said. Players like Rohit, Rahul, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane and Ishabh Pant can’t get anyone out. With these six players remaining, there is no room for Phipper Yadav.

If the Indian team decides to go with an extra batsman, Yadav or Vihari may get a chance. Vihari had played a match-saving innings in Sydney, so he could be preferred based on experience.

Chopra, on the other hand, thinks that Ashwin can get a place in the playing XI. He said, ‘Speaking of Ashwin, you are going to play at the Oval. There the ball turns a bit and the pitch is a bit flat. He plays for Surrey and knows the pitch very well. In such a case his name may be considered.

However, the 43-year-old former player also said that the decision to include Ashwin in the squad would depend on the pitch and what combination Team India wants to go with.

“But I don’t think you can answer unless you look at the pitch. You have to see if it’s a pitch of four fast bowlers that can come down with two spin bowlers.

