Sports

James Anderson retires: Steve Harmison thinks James Anderson could retire at the end of the Old Trafford Test

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
James Anderson retires: Steve Harmison thinks James Anderson could retire at the end of the Old Trafford Test
Written by admin
James Anderson retires: Steve Harmison thinks James Anderson could retire at the end of the Old Trafford Test

James Anderson retires: Steve Harmison thinks James Anderson could retire at the end of the Old Trafford Test

James Anderson is the leading wicket-taker for England. Also, no fast bowler has had more success than him. He has also made 30 hunts this year at an average of 20.96. He looked more lethal in the current series, where he took 13 wickets at an average of 19.23.

#James #Anderson #retires #Steve #Harmison #thinks #James #Anderson #retire #Trafford #Test

READ Also  Wasim Jaffer responds to Kevin Pietersen IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3: Kevin Pietersen's prediction about Team India, Wasim Jaffer became a troll, fans happy

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment