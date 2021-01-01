Kieron Pollard protest: Non-striker end Kieron Pollard stands away from umpire

Trincomalee Knight Riders captain Kiran Pollard is in the spotlight not only because of his game but also because of his demeanor. He did the same during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match against St. Lucia.It was the 19th over of that innings. Wahab Riaz was bowling. Wahab’s over was bowled for 10 balls. New Zealand batsman Tim Seifert played a ball that was outside the width of the off-stump. The Kiwi wicketkeeper-batsman tried his best to play it but the ball was really too far away.

The batsman and Pollard were surprised when the on-field umpire ruled the ball right and did not give it wide. However, Seifert did not turn outside the offstump before throwing the ball. Wahab Riaz had bowled four wickets in the last over.

Instead of discussing the decision with the referee, Pollard spoke a little and decided to protest quietly. He stands 20 yards in the direction of the short midwicket. Pollard came very close to the 30-yard circle. He stood parallel to the crease for the last ball.

Pollard won the team

The Trincomalee Knight Riders became the first team to play four matches. Last season, Trincomalee’s team did not lose a single match last season. However, this season the team has lost two of the four matches.

Speaking of the match, the St. Lucia team decided to bowl after winning the toss. Kieron Pollard and Tim Seifert put on 78 for the fifth wicket to take their team to 158 for seven. Chasing a target of 159, the St. Lucia team derailed in the middle overs. Andre Fletcher was seen fighting alone. He scored 81 not out. In the end, Trinbago won the match by 27 runs.

