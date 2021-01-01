Nasser Hussain on Virat Kohli: Nasser Hussain warns Virat Kohli

Highlights Nasser Hussain said Kohli seems uncertain about playing the ball

Hussein said the road ahead would not be easy for Kohli

Nasir Hussain called England’s bowling attack world class

Hussein also warned the England team not to accept India as a salary

New Delhi

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has issued a “warning” about Indian captain Virat Kohli. Hussein said that Virat Kohli does not feel comfortable in front of the ball with swing and seam and in such a situation the difficulties will increase for him as the series goes on. He said Virat Kohli was constantly playing the ball ‘in the corridors of uncertainty’ and the ball was going behind the wicket with the edge of his bat.

In all five innings of the series, Virat Kohli has been caught behind the wicket. He has been knocked out twice by James Anderson and Oli Robinson and once by Sam Curran.

Nasir Hussain pointed out the technical problem of Virat Kohli’s batting. This makes it difficult for him to get a proper idea of ​​the line of the ball.

Nasser Hussein wrote in his Daily Mail column, ‘Kohli is playing the ball that he should leave. They seem to have a technical problem. I had noticed this before. It’s also about his position on the backfoot. And at the same time he is not able to pick up the right line of Anderson and Robinson balls. Kohli cannot decide whether to release the ball or not. Or whether they should prepare themselves for Inswinger. They do not know what to do. This is a high quality bowling and there will be no ease for Kohli.

The former England captain said Virat Kohli batted well on the third day of the Headingley Test. And even made a half-century. He, however, said that Kohli was able to do so because the old ball made his batting easier.

He said, ‘On the third day he played well. Mostly against the old ball. Here he was throwing the ball. But then it was not easy for him to drop the ball in front of the new ball. And on Saturday it came out the same way again.

Hussein, however, warned England not to consider India’s current offer after the historic victory in the Headingley Test.

Hussein praised the Indian team’s recent performance. He reminded England of how India came back from a crushing defeat in Adelaide.

“England should not assume that they have worked hard and now they can easily beat India in the fourth Test of the series starting on Thursday and the last Test at Old Trafford,” Hussain said. Remember, India were all out for 36 against Australia in Adelaide last year. But then he won the series. And that’s when Kohli returned home. India has a lot of strength and fighting spirit. And in the middle it’s all their captain.

The fourth Test of the series between India and England will be played at The Oval on Thursday, September 2.

