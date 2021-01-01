New Zealand’s lowest total: Benvins Bangladesh has rejected New Zealand for their lowest combined total so far:

New Zealand bowed to the Bangladeshi bowlers. The entire Kiwi team was bowled out for just 60 at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. This is their lowest combined score in T20 cricket before Sri Lanka faced the Blackcaps with the same score in 2014.In the first match of the five-match T20 series, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. The decision went wrong when newcomer Rachin Ravindra went ahead without opening an account on the third ball. After this, the entire team was reduced in the 17th over. In the first powerplay, in the first six overs, New Zealand lost four wickets for 18 runs.



Only two players reached ten

Only captain Tom Latham and Henry Nichols were able to score double figures for Bangladesh. Both scored 18-18. Notably, Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConkey were both dismissed for zero in their first match. Six batsmen were dismissed in the last 17 runs. From Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets and Shakib Al Hasan two. Nasum Ahmed, Mehdi Hasani and Mohammad Saifuddin also got two wins each.

This is Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand

The Kiwis want to play a five-match T20 series in Dhaka. All matches of the series will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The series, led by Tom Latham, will run until September 10, after which New Zealand will travel to Pakistan, where they will play three ODIs and five more T20 internationals in Rawalpindi and Lahore respectively.



Many veteran players did not come

New Zealand Cricket has decided to rest several players with commitments in the Indian Premier League (IPL), so players like Ken Williamson, Trent Bolt and Kelly Jamieson are not with the team on these tours. The IPL season was suspended in May after players and franchise team members tested positive for Covid-19. The remaining matches of the 2021 season will be played in the UAE from September 19.