Nishad Kumar wins silver in Paralympic Games Nishad Kumar wins silver in best effort in men’s high jump

India today bagged ‘silver’ in the Paralympic Games in the Japanese capital. After Bhavinaben in table tennis, Nishad Kumar also won a silver medal in athletics. Nishad, who competed in the high jump T47 event, won the silver medal with a time of 2.06 meters.Nishad, who made his debut in the sport in 2019, is less appreciated than that. He equaled the Asian record by winning a Paralympic silver medal. This is Nishad Kumar’s personal best performance. Another Indian sprinter Ram Pal’s performance was also commendable. He finished fifth with a jump of 1.94 meters which is the best performance of his career.

Nishad Kumar wins silver: Good news from Tokyo … defeated Corona, won a silver medal at the Paralympics, made history, praised by PM Modi

Paralympic tickets were cut by winning gold

Nishad Kumar won the gold medal in 2019 by jumping 2.05 meters in the World Para Athletics Grand Fre in Dubai. He also received a ticket to the Tokyo Paralympics. He contracted the corona virus in February 2021 during a camp at the Sai Bangalore complex. Not only did he overcome the epidemic, but he left no stone unturned to prepare for Tokyo.



Second medal for the country at the Paralympic 2020

This is India’s second medal in the tournament. Earlier, table tennis player Bhavina Patel had given a silver medal to the country this morning. Bhavina Ben lost to Zhou Ying of China in the women’s singles final of the Class 4 competition on Sunday. He was defeated by Ying 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 in a straight match. Despite this, however, she helped India win its first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

