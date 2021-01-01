PM Modi Paralette Thalit: This is a good sign from different parts of our Olympic, Olympic medal winning country

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness that India’s Olympic and Paralympic medalists have come from different parts of the country. The Prime Minister has said that this is a good sign.

Sources said Modi made the remarks over the phone to congratulate Mariappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar, who won silver and bronze medals at the Tokyo Paralympics.

India has won 10 medals so far in the Tokyo Paralympics, a remarkable feat. Deen told both the players that the medal was the result of their hard work.

Kumar told the PM that he takes inspiration from them and the way in which he is giving special encouragement to parasites is a very good sign. He said that when he was practicing in Ukraine, the Prime Minister often inquired about his health.

After winning Sharad’s medal, Modi tweeted, “Sharad Kumar, who does not give up easily, has brought a smile to the face of every Indian by winning a bronze medal. His life journey will inspire many. Congratulations to them.

In another tweet, he said, “Mariappan Thangavelu, who is constantly reaching new heights, is a symbol of consistency and excellence. Congratulations on winning the silver medal. India is proud of his performance.

