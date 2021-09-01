Prasad Krishna in Indian team: Young fast bowler famous Krishna joins England team against Oval Test: ENGvIND: Name was on standby for three months, now got a place in the team, famous Krishna is about to make his debut

Karnataka pacer Krishna, who has been in the Indian squad for the last three months as a standby, has been included in the main Test squad ahead of the fourth Test against England starting here on Thursday.

The decision suggests that Famous could get a chance in the playing XI at the Oval or Manchester as the team management will have to keep an eye on the work stress of Jaspreet Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj and Mohammad Shami.



At the request of the team management, the All India Senior Selection Committee has included fast bowler Pratik Krishna in the Indian squad for the fourth Test.

The 25-year-old legend has so far played only nine first-class matches in which he has taken 34 wickets. That same year, he took six wickets in the three-match home ODI series against England.

Indian team for the fourth Test:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Shabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Akshar Patel, Jaspreet Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav , Lokesh Rahul, Riddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Ishwaran, Prithvi Saw, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur and famous Krishna.

Stand up: Arjan Nagwaswala.

