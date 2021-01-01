Shahid Afridi Taliban: Watch the video How Shahid Afridi speaks Taliban, Nayla Inayat says he should be Taliban the next day

Highlights Afridi said the PSL could be the last tournament of his career

Shahid Afridi plays for Quetta Gladiators in PSL

Afridi, 41, has played 398 ODIs for Pakistan

New Delhi

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has a long association with controversy. Or rather, Afridi keeps making controversial statements every day to stay in the news.

This time a video of Afridi is going very viral on social media. The video was actually uploaded by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat on her official Twitter handle. Nayla wrote with the video, ‘Shahid Afridi has said that the Taliban have come up with very positive thoughts. They are hiring women. They think the Taliban love cricket. In that case, he (Afridi) would be the next prime minister of the Taliban.

Nearly 20 years later, the Taliban have regained control of Afghanistan. Before Afridi, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has also expressed his love for the Taliban.

Afridi (Shahid Afridi on the Taliban) says in the video, ‘The Taliban have come with a big positive mindset this time. They have allowed women there to work and enter politics. These things have never been seen before.

After Afghanistan’s humiliating ‘defeat’ in a nearly 20-year war with the Taliban, US troops have now bid farewell to their last stronghold, Kabul Airport. Taliban militants rallied late Monday night after the last American soldier withdrew from Kabul airport.

“The Taliban are supporting cricket,” Afridi said. The series did not take place this time due to the current situation in Sri Lanka. But the Taliban is fully supporting cricket. Afghanistan were scheduled to play a limited overs series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka recently but it was postponed due to a lockdown in Sri Lanka due to Kovid.

