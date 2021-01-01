Sharad Kumar Bhagwat Gita: Sharad Kumar was going to fall behind due to knee injury, it helped to read Bhagwad Gita

Highlights Sharad Kumar, two-time Asian Para Games Champion

Sharad Kumar has also won a silver medal at the World Championships.

Thangvelu won the silver and Sharad won the bronze in the same event in Tokyo

Indian para-athlete Sharad Kumar was considering withdrawing from the Tokyo Paralympic T42 high jump final. Because he was injured during practice. But during this difficult time, the Bhagavad Gita accompanied him and he succeeded in winning the bronze medal.

The night before the final, Sharad spoke to his family in India about his injury. Sharad, 29, who was born in Patna, suffered a knee injury on Monday. Sharad said that for him, this medal is like ice on gold.

Sharad said, ‘I feel good to win the bronze medal due to injury during practice on Monday. I cried all night and was thinking of withdrawing my name. I spoke to my family last night. My father told me to read the Bhagavad Gita and focus on what I could do and what I could not control. ‘

Sharad was paralyzed in his left leg after being given a fake dose of polio at the age of two. He said, ‘Forgetting the injury, I took every jump like a war. The medal was on the gold medal.

Educated at Delhi’s Modern School and Kirori Mall College, Sharad holds a post-graduate degree in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Two-time Asian Para Games Champion and World Championships silver medalist Sharad said, “It was very difficult to jump in the rain. We can balance on one leg and put spikes on the other leg. I tried to talk to the authorities that the event should be postponed but the Americans spikes on both legs. So the competition was over.

