sumit antil: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announces Rs 4 crore for Antil for Kathunia; The Haryana government will provide Rs 6 crore to Sumit Antil and Rs 4 crore to Kathunia

2 days ago
Chandigarh
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced a Rs 6 crore bounty on world record javelin thrower Sumit Antil and a Rs 4 crore bounty on Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist Yogesh Kathunia.

According to a statement issued, the Haryana government will provide government jobs to both. The Chief Minister said that Antil has won the hearts of not only Haryana but the entire country by winning the gold medal. He said that Kathunia has raised the name of the country along with the state.

Find out what happened when the Prime Minister called his golden son Sumit Antil


After winning the gold, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Antil on the phone and said that his performance would inspire the youth.

