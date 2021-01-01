Sumit Antil wins gold medal: You are also a descendant of Rana .. Sumit won gold medal in Paralympics, these veterans along with Prime Minister Modi congratulated him
India’s Sumit Antil won a gold medal in the javelin throw class F64 at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Sumit won the gold medal in the final, setting a world record of 68.55 meters.
