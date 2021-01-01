Sumit Antil wins gold: Sumit Antil wins gold at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 with world record throw

India’s dream journey continues in the Paralympic Games. In the javelin throw, Sumit Antil threw the gold spear on Monday. The F64 athlete won a gold medal in his very first Olympics and gained fame in the village of Khewada in Sonepat, Haryana.Sumit, who lost a leg in a road accident, was in excellent form in the final. He broke three world records in a row. Earlier, he set a world record for javelin throw from 66.95 meters. Then in the second attempt, he improved his own world record with a score of 68.08 meters. Even better on the fifth try. He went ahead with a score of 68.55 meters.



India’s medal tally reached seven

Thus, the total number of medals, including the Indian camp, has gone up to seven, which is the best performance so far in the history of the sport. Morning star player and two-time gold medalist Devendra Zhazaria won the silver medal. In the men’s javelin throw F46, Sundar Singh Gurjar won the bronze medal and placed third behind Jhazaria. Yogesh Kathunia finished second in the discus throw.



It was a journey to the Olympics

Sumit, who lost his leg in a road accident in 2015, was hospitalized for several months. In 2016, he was given a fake leg in Pune. Coach Virendra Dhankhar provided guidance. Sumit was taken to Delhi from Sai Center. Ranked 5th in the 2018 Asian Championships. The following year he won a silver medal at the 2019 World Championships. Sumit proved himself by winning gold in this year’s National Games.

Vinod lost a bronze medal in the Paralympics