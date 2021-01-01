t20 Indian squad announced for World Cup: After the fourth Test against England, the Indian cricket team will be selected for the World T20 next week: The wait is over ..! After the fourth Test, Team India will be announced for the World T20

Team India will be announced soon for the World Twenty20 starting October 17 in the UAE. If all goes well, within a week you will know the names of the players who will be responsible for helping the country win its second T20 World Cup.

According to ANI sources, the Indian squad will be announced after the fourth Test against England starting on September 2. However, the exact date has not been revealed yet. The National Selection Committee will meet on 7-8. The ICC has set a cut-off date of September 10.



India and Pakistan will play on October 24

New Zealand and Australia have already announced their squads. Fierce rivals India-Pakistan will fight in the series round. The final of the tournament will be played on November 15. The opening match between host nation Oman and Papua New Guinea is scheduled for October 17. In addition, Scotland and Bangladesh are the other teams in Group B. After qualifying, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia will be the fifth team in the group.



Super-12 match from October 23

The top two teams from both groups will reach the Super-12, from where the real thrill of the league will begin, the date being October 23rd. There will be a clash between Australia and South Africa on this day. The first semi-final will be played on November 10 in Abu Dhabi. The second semi-final will be played on November 11 in Dubai. The title fight will take place on November 14 in Dubai. All three are reserved for the playoffs.

