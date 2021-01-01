Vasu Paranjape Sachin Tendulkar Sunil Gavaskar: No more Sachin Tendulkar Sunil Gavaskar’s top batsman Vasu Paranjape passed away

Mumbai cricket’s Dronacharya senior coach Vasu Paranjape passed away at the age of 82 on Monday. He is survived by his wife Lalita, two daughters and a son Jatin, a former Indian cricketer and national selector. Vasu is also credited with perfecting the game of Little Master Sunil Gavaskar and Master Blaster Tendulkar.

Mumbai Cricket Association Secretary Sanjay Naik and Joint Secretary Shah Alam Sheikh said in a statement, “Mumbai Cricket Association mourns the sad demise of Mr. Vasu Paranjape who breathed his last on 30 August 2021. On behalf of MCA Apex Council members, member clubs and the world of cricket. We mourn his passing.



Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray also expressed grief over Paranjape’s death. Paranjape has been associated with Indian cricket, especially Mumbai cricket, in various roles for six decades. He was a coach, selector, mentor and mentor. No one could read the pulse of Mumbai cricket like him. He nicknamed Sunil Gavaskar ‘Sunny’.

Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 800 Test wickets, said Sachin Tendulkar’s weakness – used to be uncomfortable on off spin

He scored 785 runs in 29 first-class matches but these figures do not describe his greatness. His knowledge of the game and his ability to work on the mindset of the players made him special. He was fluent in Hindi, English, Marathi and Gujarati. He was the captain of the Dadar Union team from which veterans like Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar emerged.

Virat Kohli’s statement: Don’t believe extra batsman will create balance, think of ‘rotation’ of fast bowlers: Kohli

Prior to the 1987 World Cup, he was assigned to oversee the Indian team’s training camp in Mumbai. His son Jatin recently co-authored a book with journalist Anand Vasu titled ‘Cricket Drona’ in which several international cricketers from India mentioned the role of Vasu Saran in his career.

(With language input)

