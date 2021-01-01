Vinesh with Draw: Wrestling World Championship Test: Vinesh Fogat retreats midway, Sangeeta Fogat makes a comeback

New Delhi

Women’s wrestler Vinesh Fogat doesn’t seem to be stopping. Vinesh dropped out of the Wrestling World Championship trials midway through, while her cousin Sangeeta (62kg) made an excellent comeback on the mat after three years to earn a place in the Indian team.

Vinesh, who is facing suspension from the Indian Wrestling Federation for disciplinary reasons after returning from the Tokyo Olympics, was later released on a warning. All eyes were on her in the case but she looked weak from the beginning.

India’s most successful female wrestler Vinesh defeated Anju 10-5 in the first match of the 55 kg weight class but she was not in form. After that, she didn’t even land on the mat against Pinky, which earned her a place in the team at the championships, which take place between 2 and 10 October.



‘I’m dizzy’

Vinesh said, ‘I don’t know what happened to me. It didn’t hurt but I was dizzy. My body is not the same as before. I’m showing the doctor. Corona infection may have affected the body. Vinesh had earlier said that she could not understand anything in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics. She was smiling but could not hide her frustration.

Sangeeta, the wife of Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia, came on the mat after two knee operations and recorded a glorious victory. She defeated Junior World Championship silver medalist Sanju Devi on technical superiority and then defeated Manisha 9-5. During the match, Bajrang Koch was standing on the corner.

Manisha defeated Sakshi

In the 62 kg category, Manisha defeated Rio Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik. The performance of the junior wrestlers was commendable. After defeating senior national champion Pankaj 8-3, Shubham Kaushik defeated Railway’s Arun 8-4 in the 57kg test.

Yash Tushir defeated Amit Dhankar in the 74 kg final. Gaurav Baliyan, on the other hand, defeated Narsingh Yadav. Prithviraj Patil qualified in 92 kg and Aniruddha Gulia in 125 kg.

Ravinder Dahiya (61 kg), Rohit (65 kg), Sushil (70 kg), Sandeep Mann (86 kg) and Satyavarta Kadian (97 kg) also won. In the women’s division, Anshu Malik defeated Mansi and Lalita in the 57 kg category.

Sarita Mor (59 kg), Divya Kakaran (72 kg), Haney (50 kg), Pooja Jat (53 kg), Bhateri (65 kg), Ritu Malik (68 kg) and Kiran (76 kg) also qualified.

