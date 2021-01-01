Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore take a big hit from the beautiful IPL 2020 in Washington

The talented Indian cricketer will miss the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the beautiful UAE from September 19 as his finger injury did not heal during the England tour and he is in fitness at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). ). Test failed.In the IPL, Washington plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He went on a tour of England with the Indian team but injured his finger while playing a county match as practice and then returned home.

The 21-year-old off-spinner and useful batsman played for the county team and was injured by Indian fast bowler Mohammad Siraj. “Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Washington will miss the rest of the IPL 2021 due to a beautiful finger injury,” the RCB said in a statement.

He has been replaced by Bengal cricketer Akash Deep in the RCB squad. Sources told PTI that Washington had taken a fitness test at the NCM in Bangalore a few days back but failed. Because of this, his playing in the T20 World Cup is also doubtful, which will be played immediately after the IPL.

