Watch the video PM Modi Sumit Antil: Watch the video PM Modi talks to Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist Sumit Antil; Prime Minister Modi appreciated Sumit Antil’s sense of flexibility; PM Modi speaks on phone with Gold Maiden winner Sumit Antil – You make the whole country proud

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday telephoned gold medalist Sumit Antil to congratulate him on his resilience in the Paralympics. India’s Sumit Antil won the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw (Sport Class F64) at the National Stadium in Tokyo. Sumit broke the world record three times in the final. He threw a historic 68.55m in his fifth attempt to climb the platform.

The Prime Minister also told Sumit that he is proud of the entire country and the youth will be inspired by his performance. “It was my first Paralympic and I was a little scared because the competition was tough,” he said. He said, ‘I was thinking there would be a throw of more than 70 meters. Maybe I could do 75 meters too. This was not my best performance but I am happy to break the world record. Sumit was a wrestler before losing his left leg in a motorcycle accident.



He said, ‘I was not a very good wrestler. In my area, family forces you to wrestle. I started wrestling at the age of seven or eight and kept playing for four to five years. I was not such a good wrestler.



He said, ‘My life changed after the accident. In 2015, when I went to the stadium to meet people, I saw a para athlete. “If you have good quality, you can play in the next Paralympics,” he said. Who knows how to become a champion. ‘And that’s what happened. “It’s like a dream come true,” he said. I can’t express my feelings.

Haryana’s red supremacist … Sumit Antil throws gold spear, gives India seventh medal in Paralympics

