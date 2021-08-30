Yogesh Kathuria Medal: Inspiring story of a man who won a silver medal in the discus throw Yogesh Kathuria: A story of Yogesh Kathuria who won a silver medal in the Paralympics

Highlights Yogesh Kathuria won a silver medal in the discus throw at the Paralympics

Yogesh, 24, hails from Bahadurgarh in Haryana.

I was paralyzed at the age of 8, the doctor said I would not be able to walk

Defeated with prowess and courage and won a silver medal at the Paralympics

New Delhi

When Yogesh Kathuria won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, he was asked if he was disappointed to be deprived of a gold medal.

The color of the medal does not matter much to the 24-year-old. Not for his family. The family that was his companion in times of grief and struggle. No medal for him is less than gold.

Yogesh suffered a stroke when he was 8 years old. This damaged his legs. His family did their best to heal him. Some of the doctors he contacted said the boy would not be able to walk for the rest of his life. He will spend his entire life in a wheelchair. No one thought that this boy from Bahadurgarh, Haryana, would become a famous parathlete and one day reach the Paralympic stage.

He proved on Monday that the impossible can be achieved if you have the will to fight. After winning a silver medal in his event, he was very emotional when he was with the trio.

His mother Nina Devi said, ‘When I was paralyzed in 2006, we went to the corners of the world for treatment. He remained in a wheelchair for three years. The doctor said I could never walk.

