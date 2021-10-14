Sporty design Maruti Swift will be available here for 4.6 lakhs, if you do not like it, the company will refund the full amount

Maruti Swift, which is a premium hatchback, this company is offering this car to buy for 4.2 lakhs, know what is the full detail of this offer.

The hatchback segment of the car sector is known for low budget mileage cars. But there are some premium cars in this segment which are known for their sporty design and premium features.

In which today we are talking about one such premium car Maruti Swift which is counted among the best selling cars of its company’s hatchback segment.

If you buy this car from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.67 lakh.

But here we are telling about the offer in which you can buy it for just Rs 4.6 lakh with six months warranty and seven days money back guarantee.

But, before knowing the details of that offer, you should know every small detail of the features and specification of this car. Maruti Swift is a sporty looking premium hatchback car whose company has launched four variants in the market.

The engine of 1197 cc has been given in this car, which is a dual Z petrol engine with 1.2 liter capacity. This engine generates 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. The option of 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox has been given with this engine.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Along with this, features like hill hold, height adjustable driver seat, auto AC, LED headlamp with LED DRL have also been provided.

Regarding mileage, Maruti claims that this Swift gives a mileage of 23.20 kmpl. After knowing the complete details of Maruti Swift, now you know the complete details of the offers available on this car.

Actually, this offer has been given by CARS24, an online website selling second hand cars, which has listed it on its site and has priced it at Rs 4,62,199.

According to the information available on the website, the model of this car is of June 2018. Its ownership is first. This car has run 12,268 km so far. The registration of the car is registered in DL-14 RTO of Delhi.

The company is giving six months warranty and seven days money back guarantee on the purchase of this car. Apart from this, those who want to take this car on loan.

The company is also providing loan facility for them. In which you can take it home with zero down payment. After which you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 60,652 every month for the next 60 months.