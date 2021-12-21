Sporty design will get bumper mileage of 26 kmpl, take home the new generation Maruti Celerio by paying just 57 thousand

If you want a long mileage car in a low budget, then know here the complete details of taking the new Maruti Celerio home on a very attractive down payment plan.

There is a wide range of budget cars with long mileage in the car sector, from Maruti to Hyundai and from Tata to Mahindra, there are a large number of cars.

In which today we are talking about Maruti Celerio, which the company has launched with new avatar and new features, if you want to buy this car, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh.

But through the down payment plan mentioned here, you can take this car home for just Rs 57 thousand, according to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the car sector information website CARDEKHO, if you buy the LXI model of this Maruti Celerio If you buy, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 5.18 lakh for this.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 57,568 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 10,948 every month.

The loan tenure on Maruti Celerio has been kept by the bank for 60 months and the bank will charge an interest of 9.8 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this car, then after this down payment plan, know the complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

Maruti Celerio has been introduced by the company in a new avatar, which has a 998 cc engine which is a 1.0 liter petrol engine, this engine generates power of 67 PS and peak torque of 89 Nm, with which 5 speed manual and 5 speed AMT. Gearbox option is given.

Talking about the features of the car, it has been given a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, apart from this features like push button start-stop, passive keyless entry, steering wheel mounted audio control have been given in the car.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 26 kilometers per liter and according to the company’s claim, it has become the highest mileage car in India.

Important notice: The plan of loan, down payment and interest rates available on Maruti Celerio depends on your banking and CIBIL score, in which the bank can change these three accordingly if there is a negative report.