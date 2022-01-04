Sporty design with double disc brake, this electric scooter gives a range of up to 100 km in a single charge.

Before buying an electric scooter, know here the complete details of this scooter which gives premium features with long range at a low price.

The demand for electric vehicles is increasing very fast in the country, in which electric scooters and bikes are being preferred more than electric cars.

If you also want to buy an electric scooter but have not yet been able to choose from the options available in the market, then know here the details of that electric scooter which gives a long range at a low price.

Here we are talking about the electric scooter Glade Plus from the Indian company Earth Energy, which is an attractive scooter with a sporty design.

Talking about the battery and power of this electric scooter, the company has given a 52 Ah lithium-ion battery back with a 4.2 kW motor.

Regarding this battery pack, the company claims that it gets fully charged in 2.5 hours when charged with a normal charger, while it charges from 0 to 80 percent in just 40 minutes when charged with a fast charger.

Regarding the range and speed of this scooter, the company claims that once fully charged, this scooter gives a driving range of up to 100 km with a top speed of 85 km per hour. Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in its front and rear wheels.

Talking about the features of the scooter, it has been given a smart app with Bluetooth connectivity, with the help of which you can use many advanced features which include features like ride status, live location, vehicle tracking, and theft protection.

Talking about its other features, features like digital display, digital clock, digital trip meter, digital speedometer, digital console have been given in it.

Talking about the price of the scooter, the company has launched it with an initial price of Rs 98,175 but the FAME given by the central government.. After getting the subsidy, its price comes down considerably.

If you want to buy this scooter, then you can pre-book it by visiting the company’s official website, for which the company has fixed a token amount of Rs 999.