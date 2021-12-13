Sporty design with fast speed will be available when the race edition of Suzuki Avenis will be taken home by paying 10 thousand

If you are also looking for a speedy scooter that gives good mileage as well, then here you can know the complete details of buying Suzuki Avenis with easy plans.

In the scooter segment, there is a long range of scooters with mileage from budget scooters to hi-tech features, whose price starts from Rs 50 thousand and goes up to Rs 1.25 lakh, in which today we are talking about the Suzuki Avenis scooter, which the company has launched. Recently launched.

To buy this scooter, you will have to spend from Rs 86,700 to Rs 87,000, but through the offers mentioned here, you can take it home very easily.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on BIKEDEKHO, a website that gives information about the two wheeler sector, if you buy the Race Edition of this scooter, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 90,224 on it.

On this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 10,025 after which EMI of Rs 3,236 will have to be paid every month. The loan tenure on Suzuki Avenis has been kept for 36 months and the bank will charge an interest of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

If you want to buy this scooter, then after the down payment plan, know the full details of its features and specifications. Suzuki has prepared this scooter with hi-tech features and sporty design, which has been launched with two variants.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

Talking about the engine and power of the scooter, it has a 124.3 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology, this engine generates 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of peak torque and the transmission of this scooter has been given automatic. .

Talking about the braking system, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given, regarding the mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 55 kilometers per liter.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rates available on this scooter depend on your banking and CIBIL score, if there is any negative report in your banking or CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in these three accordingly.