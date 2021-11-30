Sporty designed Honda Jazz will be available here for 4.3 lakhs, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

Honda Jazz is a sporty designed hatchback car that you can buy from here for half the price with guarantee and warranty plan.

The hatchback segment of the car sector is preferred for low budget cars but some cars are preferred for their premium styling and features.

In which today we are talking about Honda Jazz which is a car with premium features and sporty design.

To buy Honda Jazz from the showroom, you will have to spend from Rs 7.64 lakh to Rs 9.89 lakh.

But through the offer mentioned here, you can buy this car in a budget of just 4 lakhs and take it home.

Today’s offer is given on Honda Jazz on car sector information website CARDEKHO which has listed this car in used car section and priced at Rs.4.33,500.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is September 2015 and its variant is 1.2 SIVTech, its ownership is second.

This car has covered 61,337 kms so far and its registration is registered in DL12 RTO of Delhi.

On buying this car, the company is giving a seven-day money back guarantee along with a 6-month warranty.

Apart from this, the company is also offering free RC transfer facility with 6 months All India Road Side Assistance on this car.

Also, people who have less budget and want to buy this car on loan, then the company is also providing loan facility on this car.

After knowing the details of the offers available on this car, know the complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

Talking about the features of Honda Jazz, it has been given cruise control, LED, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Talking about the engine of the car, it has been given an engine of 1199 cc which generates power of 90 PS and peak torque of 110 Nm and this engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of Honda Jazz, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 17.1 kmpl.