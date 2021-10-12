Sporty designed Maruti Swift will be available here for 3.3 lakhs, the company will offer zero down payment loan and money back guarantee plan

If you also like the Maruti Swift, then here is the premium hatchback for less than half the price, know the full details of what is on offer.

There is a long range of mileage cars in the hatchback segment of the country’s auto sector, but there are some cars in this segment that come with sporty design and premium features along with mileage.

In which we are talking about one such premium hatchback Maruti Swift which is liked for its sporty design and features.

If you buy this car from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.67 lakh. But after reading the offers mentioned here, you can take this car home for less than half the price.

But before knowing about that offer, you should know the complete details of this car so that you do not have to go anywhere else for this. Maruti Swift is the best selling premium hatchback of its company, whose company has launched 9 variants in the market.

This car has been given an engine of 1197 cc, in which both petrol and diesel options have been given. Talking about its petrol engine, this engine can generate power of 88.50 bhp and peak torque of 133 Nm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 23.2 kmpl. After knowing the complete details of this car features and specifications, now you can also know about the offers available on this car.

CARS24, an online website selling second hand cars, has listed this car on its site, which has been priced at just Rs 3,34,699.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is July 2015. Car ownership is first. This car has run 73,411 km so far and its registration is registered in DL-2C RTO of Delhi.

The company is giving a six-month warranty and a seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions on the purchase of this car. Apart from this, the company is also providing loan facility to those who want to take it on loan.

In which you can take this car home with zero down payment. After which you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 7,749 every month for the next 60 months.