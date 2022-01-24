Spot Fixing Blackmailing Cocaine: Former Zimbabwe Captain Brendan Taylor Opens On Match Fixing Plot by Indian Businessman

Spot Fixing, Match Fixing Plot, Zimbabwe Cricketer Blackmailed: Brendan Taylor has revealed on Twitter post about his conspiracy to spot-fixing in India on the pretext of sponsorship. He mentioned Indian businessman

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has revealed that he was forced into spot-fixing by bookies in India. On the pretext of sponsorship, he was cheated and blackmailed. Taylor shared the full four-page letter on official Twitter and said that he has never been a part of match-fixing.

At the same time, the Anti-Corruption Unit of the ICC is ready to take action against Taylor and ban him. This is because the former cricketer took four months to inform the ICC about this. He posted the letter on Twitter and called it his official statement.

35-year-old Taylor told that he had been carrying this burden for the last two years. He can be anything but not a cheater. He told that he was scared. He was concerned about the safety of his family. Whatever decision the ICC takes, I am ready to take it in his honor.

“This statement of mine is for the allegations found by the ICC. In October 2019, I was contacted by an Indian businessman. I was offered USD 15000 for sponsorship and starting T20 tournament in Zimbabwe. At that time we were not paid by Zimbabwe Cricket for 6 months and we did not even know whether Zimbabwe would play international cricket or not. So I accepted the offer.”

“In spite of this, the businessman took me to dinner to celebrate with his partner. After drinks there, he offered me cocaine too. I took it and they made my video. The next morning they started blackmailing me by showing me that video. He said that if I do not spot-fix matches for him at the international level, then he will make my video public.

“I was the only one in the hotel room and those 6 people were there. I was scared. I had received 15000 US dollars and promised to pay 20000 thousand US dollars later. I had taken the money as I had to leave India and take a flight. After that I was very tense after reaching home. I was also worried about the family. Those people were asking me for money back which I could not return.”

“It took me 4 months to inform the ICC because of everyone’s safety. I hope this delay will be understood and I have voluntarily informed the ICC about it. I have attended many anti-corruption seminars and I know what all this entails.”

A Look at Brendan Taylor’s Career

Brendan Taylor said goodbye to his 17-year long international cricket career only last year. In 2004, he made his ODI debut for Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka. He has scored 6684 runs in 205 ODIs for his country. At the same time, he has 2320 runs in 34 Tests and 934 runs in 45 T20s.