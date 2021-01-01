Spot Trade: What is Spot Trade?

Spot trade, also known as spot transaction, means buying or selling foreign currency, financial instruments or goods for immediate delivery on a specific date. Most spot contracts involve physical distribution of currency, commodities or instruments. The difference in the price of a futures or forward contract against a spot contract takes into account the interest rate and the time value of the payment based on the maturity period. In foreign currency spot trade, the exchange rate at which the transaction is based is called the spot exchange rate. It can be a forward or futures trade as opposed to a spot trade.Reference is the spot trade of securities going to the market for immediate delivery on a given date.

Spot trade involves buying or selling foreign currency, financial instruments or commodities.

– Many assets cite ‘spot price’ or ‘futures or forward price’.

Many spot transactions have a T + 2 settlement date.

Spot market transactions can take place on the exchange or over the counter.

Understanding Spot Trade

The foreign currency spot contract is the most common type and is usually specified for delivery within two business days, while other financial instruments are settled on the next business day. The Spot Foreign Exchange (Forex) market is sold electronically around the world. It is the largest market in the world, trading more than 5 5 trillion a day. Its size lowers both interest rates and commodity markets. The current price of a financial instrument is called the spot price. This is the price at which an instrument can be bought or sold immediately.