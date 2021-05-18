Spotify and YouTube Music will bring much needed offline tunes to Google’s Wear watches



Spotify’s product lead for vehicles and wearables teased an thrilling new function coming to Wear gadgets throughout Google’s Developer Keynote on Tuesday: the flexibility for the streaming companies’ 356 million customers to obtain music immediately to their watch, and pay attention to it at instances after they don’t need to carry their cellphone (by way of XDA Builders). The function isn’t included within the redesign that was simply launched, however Spotify says that it’s at the moment within the works.

The announcement got here alongside Google’s reveal that it will be merging Wear OS with Samsung’s Tizen. Throughout Tuesday’s I/O keynote, Google promised that the up to date OS would bring quicker efficiency and longer battery life, that are at the moment nonetheless points for Wear OS watches.

The YouTube Music app can also be getting an replace, which will equally add the flexibility to obtain music immediately to Wear gadgets, permitting customers to pay attention with no cellphone close by.

Google’s smartwatch OS has lagged behind Apple’s in some ways, together with offline music listening. The Apple Watch has been in a position to play songs downloaded by way of Apple Music when away from a cellphone for years, and it acquired to the purpose the place Google determined to launch its YouTube Music app for the Apple Watch earlier than its personal Wear OS. When Gizmodo put out an article final November on how pay attention to music phone-free on smartwatches, its Wear OS advice was kind of an app that acted as an MP3 participant, requiring the switch of native recordsdata that you just already personal.

Because the shutdown of Google Play Music, Wear OS customers haven’t had many choices for offline music. However now, Google’s Wear watches may doubtlessly even leapfrog the Apple Watch when it comes to offline Spotify playback — to get your Spotify on an Apple Watch with out carrying round your cellphone, you at the moment want an lively web connection to stream it to one in all Apple’s pricier mobile Apple Watch fashions, a function added late final yr. Another watches have had offline Spotify playback prior to now, although, like Garmin’s flagship Forerunner sports activities watches and some Samsung Galaxy wearables.

You possibly can take a look at the Spotify and YouTube Music app reveals for your self in Google’s Wear-specific session from I/O. The YouTube Music announcement begins at 2:38, and the Spotify demo begins at 12:50 within the video beneath.