Spotify Becomes Most Downloaded Audio App In Android Devices – Spotify Becomes Most Downloaded Audio App in the World

Spotify has lastly damaged the document of getting greater than a billion downloads on Android cellphones. By doing so, Spotify has develop into the first most downloaded audio app in the world. Allow us to let you know that each free and paid variations of Spotify can be found for customers. The consumer can select anyone model as per his comfort and luxuriate in the music on-line. In accordance with media studies, about 21 p.c of the whole customers of Spotify until a 12 months in the past (ie 158 million) had been premium subscribers.

Spotify launches new consumer interface

Spotify has launched a brand new consumer interface for its app. Now its format has develop into higher than earlier than. Playlists, artists, albums, podcasts and exhibits can now be filtered. Equally toggle swap has been given between Listing view and Grid view. Other than this, many enhancements have been made in the navigation. You possibly can pin your favourite playlist which can all the time seem at the prime of the sorting.