Spotify CEO speaks | Gadget Clock

FREEDOM OF SPEECH – Spotify will not be “silencing” Joe Rogan after a video compilation of him repeatedly using the N-word surfaced this week, the company’s chief executive officer said. Continue reading

AOC’S TRAVELING ROADSHOW – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., announced a rally in Texas to support two candidates – Greg Casar and Jessica Cisneros – in next month’s Democratic primary. Continue reading

EMERGENCY ORDER – Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon as approximately 500 trucks and vehicles with the “Freedom Convoy” continue to linger in the streets of the Canadian capital to protest vaccine mandates. Continue reading

JUDGE BLASTS BLM FOUNDER – Black Lives Matter chapter founder Pamela Moses of Tennessee was sentenced to six years in prison for illegally registering to vote while serving probation. Continue reading

‘SEX WEEK’ REACTION – Several Ohio State University departments are sponsoring “Sex Week” put on by a student organization, which includes one event where students are asked to “help thank abortion providers.” Continue reading

RUSSIAN ‘DISINFORMATION’ – President Biden’s administration has taken a hard line against scrutiny of reports on Ukrainian and Russian relations, repeatedly dismissing critical lines of questioning as “Russian talking points” and “misinformation.” Continue reading

STACEY MASKLESS – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is facing backlash over the weekend after she visited an elementary school and posed maskless with a room full of young children who were all masked because of a school mandate. Continue reading

MCCARTHY’S ​​PROBES – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Outlined what Republicans will do if they regain the majority in the House of Representatives, stressing that a bipartisan committee on China will be created and the origins of the coronavirus pandemic will be investigated. Continue reading

AFGHANISTAN ATTACK – The Pentagon has concluded that the August suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed 13 US service members and more than 170 Afghans during the frantic evacuation near the US embassy was “not preventable.” Continue reading

UKRAINE SANCTIONS WARNING – Russia will face the “strongest possible” sanctions if they invade Ukraine, in the form of heavy economic and political consequences, US Sen. Ben Cardin said Sunday. Continue reading

SEN. ROB PORTMAN, SEN. MAGGIE HASSAN – As Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker was preparing to begin Saturday services on the morning of Jan. 15, 2022, he welcomed a man who had knocked on the window and looked cold inside his synagogue. Cytron-Walker made the man tea and then began his livestreamed Shabbat service. With his back turned to the man, the rabbi recalls hearing a click, turning around, and seeing a gun. Continue reading

NEWT GINGRICH – The national debt has passed 30 trillion. It is clearly time to start talking about balancing the federal budget. Continue reading

FREDERICK HESS – The Supreme Court recently announced it would be taking up two cases, charging Harvard University and the University of North Carolina with illegally using racial preferences to admit students. Continue reading

JOHN R. LOTT – With violent crime increasing over the last two years, Americans want a solution. But President Joe Biden constantly frames violent crime as only a gun problem. Again, it was the sole focus of Biden’s speech in New York City on Thursday. Even when he mentions police or prosecutors, it was in terms of enforcing gun control laws. Continue reading

DAVID N. BOSSIE – I never thought I’d live in a world where legendary left-wing musicians like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell are happily carrying water for “the man” on an important public policy issue. But that’s the crazy situation we find ourselves in as we navigate through the coronavirus pandemic that’s cost nearly 900,000 Americans their lives. Continue reading

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: DAY 78 – In several of the past Rooftop Revelations, Pastor Corey Brooks interviewed young men on what it was like to live and grow up on the South Side of Chicago. What about the young women? Are their lives and stories different? Do they face challenges that many outsiders may not know about? Continue reading A

WATER ISSUES – Infrastructure and essentials like potable water are key to supporting business, and Austin, Texas is having trouble keeping its drinking water clean – again. Continue reading

JACKPOT! – Nevada gambling regulators say their investigation tracked down an Arizona man who left Las Vegas after a visit last month not knowing he’d won a $ 229,368 slot machine jackpot. Continue reading

TRACKING ELON – A Florida college student who built a Twitter bot that tracks Elon Musk’s private jet said Saturday the Federal Aviation Administration granted his FOIA request to track SpaceX jets. Continue reading

STORMI’S NEW SISTER – Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child. Jenner shared the happy news on Instagram along Sunday alongside a black and white photo of her daughter Stormi holding the hand of the newborn. Continue reading

COMEDIAN IN ER – Standup comedian Heather McDonald collapsed during a show in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday night. Continue reading

KISS AND TELL – Jennifer Garner told an audience at Harvard’s Hasty Pudding presentation about her first kiss. Continue reading

A MARKED WOMAN – Kanye West continued to make accusations about Kim Kardashian on Sunday, this time accusing his ex of saying he put a “hit” out on her. Continue reading

SHIRTLESS STROLL – Singer Shawn Mendes, 23, was spotted enjoying a walk with friends – and without a shirt – in Hawaii on Saturday. Continue reading

Former State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus reacts to Pelosi’s warning to US Olympic athletes and slams Biden for mishandling the Russia-Ukraine conflict on ‘The Next Revolution.’ Watch now

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is facing backlash over the weekend after she visited an elementary school and posed maskless with a room full of young children who were all masked because of a school mandate. Click here for the story behind the image

“When we take the majority, we will create that committee on China and it will be a bipartisan committee, so you will have one American voice on how we can compete where China comes in and captures the critical minerals.”

– KEVIN MCCARTHY

