Spotify finally adds offline music downloads on Apple Watch



Spotify is including the power to obtain playlists, albums, and podcasts on Apple Watch to play offline, the corporate introduced Friday. Customers will be capable to stream audio in 96kbps, add and delete Spotify content material on their telephones, and sync with the Watch.

“Having the ability to obtain music and podcasts enhances the prevailing function of having the ability to stream your favorites from the watch, and now you don’t even need to take your cellphone with you,” the corporate stated in its information launch.

Your browser doesn’t help HTML5 video.

Spotify added the power to stream music utilizing an Apple Watch in November; till that time, the Apple Watch solely labored as a distant for Spotify music taking part in on an iPhone or different Spotify Join-compatible gadget. Spotify first launched its Apple Watch app in 2018.

The offline function might be out there beginning Friday on Apple Watch Collection 3 or later operating WatchOS 6.0 or later, with WatchOS 7.1 and up beneficial. A Spotify Premium subscription can be required. Spotify Premium memberships vary from $9.99 monthly for a single account, as much as $15.99 monthly for a household plan. There’s additionally a $4.99-per-month pupil account choice out there.

One other streaming music service, Deezer, beat Spotify to the punch, including the power to obtain music from its Apple Watch app earlier this week.

Additionally this week, Spotify stated it was launching a brand new function to permit Google’s Put on gadgets to obtain music and pay attention offline, while not having an accompanying cellphone. It hasn’t been launched but, nevertheless it’s within the works, the corporate’s product lead for wearables stated throughout Google’s developer keynote on Tuesday.