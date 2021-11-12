Spouses of H-1B visa holders will automatically get approval for the right to work, know what it means The spouses will get approval for the right to work, know what it means

Earlier, the Obama administration had given the right to work in certain categories to the spouses of H-1B visa holders.

The Biden administration has taken another immigration-friendly move and agreed to automatically approve the right to work for spouses of H-1B visa holders. Thousands of Indian-American women will benefit from this move. Indian IT professionals constitute a large number of H-1B visa holders.

H-4 visas are issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services to immediate relatives (spouse and children under 21) of H-1B visa holders. This visa is usually issued to people who have already started the process of employment-based legal permanent resident status in the US.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigration visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers. Because of these technology companies hire thousands of people every year from countries like India and China. The American Immigration Lawyers Association filed a lawsuit on behalf of the migrants’ spouses a few months ago, following which the Department of Homeland Security reached a settlement.

After this decision of the current US administration, now the wives of H-1B and L-2 visa holders will not have to apply separately for work authorization. They will need an employment authorization document as proof to work in the US. Under the agreement, the wives of H-4 visa holders have a legal right to live there (US) and they only have to renew the employment authority.

If the agency fails to process their application after the expiry of the validity of the employment authorization, they will still be able to get the benefit of the authorization permit for 180 days.

