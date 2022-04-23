SPPU: Students of this university run hashtags for online exams, saying if classes are online then why exams are offline? – sppu students are demanding online exams with twitter hashtag

Given Corona’s situation, most students are demanding online exams. Former students of Nagpur University (NU) and now students of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) are also demanding online exams. Students are demanding online exams instead of offline exams by running hashtags through Twitter.

SPPU students are running hashtags on Twitter to draw attention to their problems using #JusticeForPuneUniversityStudents. Pune University students have argued on Twitter in support of their demands, saying that if most of the semester’s SPPU is online, then the exams should also be conducted online. Students do not think that Pune University should decide to take offline exams in a hurry.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user wrote, “We are not asking for an online exam because it is easy for us to pass the exam, but we think that there are some real and important reasons to get justice by accepting these demands of the students.” One student wrote on Twitter, “If studies and courses are online, exams should be taken online. If winter exams are held in February and March, how is it possible to take the second term exams in 3 months?”

SPPU students have tagged Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant for their online exams via their hashtags and tweets on Twitter. All students want the Minister of Education to intervene so that online examinations can be conducted for SPPU students.