Spring training's postponement impacts small businesses, ballpark employees



If it weren’t for the ongoing MLB lockout, spring training games for the league’s 30 teams are already underway.

But just the spring training ground is not empty and fans are disappointed. Typically, these games bring a lot of tourists to cities like Tampa, Florida, and a local business activity is missing.

“We get a great deal of business when the Yankees play,” George Pavlacos, a former owner of Moms Place, recently told Gadget Clock Digital, a breakfast party down the street from George M Steinbrenner Field in the Yankees. Interview

Mom is not only a local favorite but also a Yankies favorite.

“We used to look after a lot of Yankees. They would come and we would feed them breakfast,” Pavlacos said.

Pavlacos says the restaurant can still rely on its regular customers for business, but spring training usually brings a roar to customers as locals and tourists flock to the area to watch a game.

“And that is widely missed,” he said.

It’s the same story across Florida and Arizona, where 30 MLB teams play their spring training games. About half the teams play in cities like Fort Myers, West Palm Beach and Lakeland in Florida. The other half of the game is in the greater Phoenix area, in cities like Tempe, Mesa and Scottsdale.

Spring training has not yet been officially canceled. But this week the MLB said the opening day and the first two series of the 2022 season have been canceled. This casts doubt on this year’s spring training, an inconvenience for fans hoping to catch a game.

Santiago Corada, president and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay, said, “We know our locals do it. We know our visitors do it. You know, some people travel here to do it for sure.”

Korada told Gadget Clock Digital that it is difficult to know how many people travel just for the games, but the economic impact will be most noticeable for those who work part-time on the field during the spring training games.

Pavlacos said many of these workers are elderly and depend on money.

“Assuming you have a job for a month and a half or two, and it has been pulled. It affects them too,” Pavlacos said.

A spokesman for the Alft and Element Hotel in Midtown Tampa said tourism would probably not hit too hard this year, at least in the Tampa area.

Spokeswoman Nouri Guevara said: “We did not see much impact on the cancellation of the spring training because both hotels showed high occupancy throughout the month of March.”

Guevara said March is the busiest month of the year for the Tampa market because the area will soon see travelers for the spring break.