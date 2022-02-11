World

Spring weather continues for much of US ahead of arctic blast

9 seconds ago
Record-breaking heat is continuing across the West, especially in California, where heat advisories are up and temperatures will soar into the upper 80s.

California potential record highs

California potential record highs
(Credit: Gadget Clock)

2 PEOPLE DEAD IN NEW HAMPSHIRE AFTER THEIR TRUCK SLID ON BLACK ICE

San Francisco monthly temperature record

San Francisco monthly temperature record
(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Much of the country is enjoying springtime temperatures before the next blast of winter air moves in this weekend and into next week.

Eastern futuretrack

Eastern futuretrack
(Credit: Gadget Clock)

A strong clipper system diving in across the northern Plains, upper Midwest and Great Lakes will bring snow and blizzard conditions – not to mention arctic air – behind it.

Clipper snow

Clipper snow
(Credit: Gadget Clock)

We could see a bit of snow move in on Sunday for parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, but it won’t amount to much accumulation.

Eastern snow forecast

Eastern snow forecast
(Credit: Gadget Clock)

The next big storm

The next big storm
(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Next week we’ll have to watch a bigger system bring not only winter conditions for the central US, but the risk of severe storms too.

