Sprinkle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Everything you need to know

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a vast collection of villagers. Players can host up to 10 villagers on their island, so it is best to host different personality types to make your island more interesting.Naturally, some villager species will be rarer than others. While species like goats, sheep and wolves are common in Animal Crossing, others like alligators, penguins and koalas are not. Rare villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Novocom.top)There are 15 penguin villagers throughout the Animal Crossing series, out of which 13 appear in New Horizons. One such penguin villager is Sprinkle, and here's everything you need to know about her.Who is Sprinkle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?Sprinkle is one of 13 penguin villagers to appear in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, she is highly sought after, since she is the only peppy penguin villager throughout the franchise. Her sweet and cheerful nature also makes her a fan-favorite in the game. Animal Crossing's only peppy penguin, Sprinkle (Image via Twitter)Sprinkle is a mint and white penguin with a light blue swirl on her head. Her feet and beak are orange. She has bright black eyes with a glint of white in it. Her eyes are surrounded by very prominent eyelashes, making her appear rather cute. She sports an icy shirt. Sprinkle is a peppy villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the play hobby. She is very cheerful and brings about a certain energy with her wherever she goes. She is very kind and helpful towards players and also most other villagers. Sprinkle interacting with an Animal Crossing player (Image via Reddit)Sprinkle is not on very good terms with cranky villagers, however, since her energy might be a bit much for them to handle. However, players really tend to love her because of the relatable energy she radiates. Sprinkle being relatable in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Reddit) Sprinkle has also appeared in previous iterations of the series in Pocket Camp, Happy Home Designer, New Lef, and New Horizons. She first made an appearance in New Leaf.