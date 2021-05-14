Spy Agencies Seek New Allies in Afghanistan as U.S. Withdraws
KABUL, Afghanistan — Western spy companies are evaluating and courting regional leaders outdoors the Afghan authorities who may have the ability to present intelligence about terrorist threats lengthy after U.S. forces withdraw, based on present and former American, European and Afghan officers.
The trouble represents a turning level in the conflict. Instead of one of many largest multinational navy coaching missions ever is now a hunt for informants and intelligence belongings. Regardless of the diplomats who say the Afghan authorities and its safety forces will have the ability to stand on their very own, the transfer indicators that Western intelligence companies are getting ready for the doable — and even doubtless — collapse of the central authorities and an inevitable return to civil conflict.
Courting proxies in Afghanistan calls again to the Nineteen Eighties and ’90s, when the nation was managed by the Soviets after which devolved right into a factional battle between regional leaders. The West steadily relied on opposing warlords for intelligence — and at instances supported them financially by way of relationships at odds with the Afghan inhabitants. Such insurance policies typically left america, in specific, beholden to energy brokers who overtly dedicated human rights abuses.
Among the many candidates being thought-about at the moment for intelligence gathering is the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, the famed Afghan fighter who led fighters in opposition to the Soviets in the Nineteen Eighties after which in opposition to the Taliban as head of the Northern Alliance the next decade. The son — Ahmad Massoud, 32 — has spent the previous few years attempting to revive the work of his father by assembling a coalition of militias to defend Afghanistan’s north.
Afghans, American and European officers say there isn’t any formal cooperation between Mr. Massoud and Western intelligence companies, although some have held preliminary conferences. Whereas there’s broad settlement throughout the C.I.A. and France’s D.G.S.E. that he may present intelligence, opinions diverge on whether or not Mr. Massoud, who’s untested as a frontrunner, would have the ability to command an efficient resistance.
The attraction of constructing ties with Mr. Massoud and different regional energy brokers is clear: Western governments mistrust the Taliban’s lukewarm commitments to maintain terrorist teams in a foreign country in the years forward and worry that the Afghan authorities may fracture if no peace settlement is reached. The Second Resistance, as Mr. Massoud now calls his armed rebellion drive, is a community that’s against the Taliban, Al Qaeda or any extremist group that rises in their shadow.
Prime C.I.A. officers, together with William J. Burns, the company’s director, have acknowledged that they’re on the lookout for new methods to gather data in Afghanistan as soon as American forces are withdrawn, and their potential to assemble data on terrorist exercise is diminished.
However Mr. Massoud’s group is in its infancy, determined for help, and legitimacy. It’s backed by a dozen or so militia commanders who fought the Taliban and the Soviets in the previous, and some thousand fighters positioned in the north. Mr. Massoud says his ranks are crammed by these slighted by the federal government and, very like the Taliban, he thinks that Afghanistan’s president, Ashraf Ghani, has overstayed his welcome.
“We’re prepared, even when it requires my very own life,” Mr. Massoud stated in an interview.
Even the symbols at Mr. Massoud’s occasions harken again to the civil conflict period: previous Northern Alliance flags and the previous nationwide anthem.
However for all of Mr. Massoud’s bluster at latest rallies and ceremonies, the concept that the Northern Alliance could possibly be rebranded and that its former leaders — a few of whom have since turn out to be ambassadors, vice presidents and high navy commanders in the Afghan authorities — would comply with somebody half their age and with little battlefield expertise to conflict appears unrealistic at this level, safety analysts have stated.
As we speak, supporting any form of insurgency or constructing a resistance motion poses actual challenges, stated Lisa Maddox, a former C.I.A. analyst who has finished in depth work on Afghanistan.
“The priority is, what would the second resistance contain and what would our objectives be?” she stated. “I worry of us are suggesting a brand new proxy conflict in Afghanistan. I believe that we’ve realized that we will’t win.”
Even contemplating an unproven militia chief for doable counterterrorism assurances as worldwide forces go away undermines the final twenty years of state-building, safety analysts say, and virtually turns the thought of an impending civil conflict into an anticipated actuality by empowering anti-government forces much more. Such divisions are rife for exploitation by the Taliban.
The US had a fraught relationship with the Northern Alliance, making it tough to gather intelligence in the nation. The French and British each backed the senior Massoud in the Nineteen Eighties, whereas the Individuals as a substitute targeted totally on teams aligned with Pakistan’s intelligence providers. The C.I.A. connections with Mr. Massoud and his group have been restricted till 1996, when the company started offering logistical assist in change for intelligence on Al Qaeda.
One of many causes the C.I.A. saved Massoud at arm’s size was his observe file of unreliability, drug trafficking and wartime atrocities through the early Nineteen Nineties, when Mr. Massoud’s forces shelled Kabul and massacred civilians, as different warlords did.
Now, numerous allied governments and officers have totally different views of Mr. Massoud and the viability of his motion. The French, who have been devoted supporters of his father, see his efforts as filled with promise to mount an actual resistance to Taliban management.
David Martinon, the French ambassador to Kabul, stated he has watched Mr. Massoud carefully over the past three years, and nominated him for a for a visit to Paris to fulfill with French leaders, together with the president. “He’s good, passionate and a person of integrity who has dedicated himself to his nation,” Mr. Martinon stated.
Washington is extra divided, and a few authorities analysts don’t assume Mr. Massoud would have the ability to construct an efficient coalition.
Eighteen months in the past, Lisa Curtis, then a Nationwide Safety Council official, met with Mr. Massoud together with Zalmay Khalilzad, the highest U.S. diplomat main peace efforts with the Taliban. She described him as charismatic, and stated he spoke convincingly in regards to the significance of democratic values. “He’s very clearheaded and talks about how vital it’s to protect the progress of the final 20 years,” she stated.
In Afghanistan, some are extra skeptical of Mr. Massoud’s energy to affect a resistance.
“Sensible expertise has proven that nobody could possibly be like his father,” stated Lt. Gen. Mirza Mohammad Yarmand, a former deputy minister in the Inside Ministry. “His son lives in a unique time and doesn’t have the expertise that matured his father.”
Others in the Afghan authorities see Mr. Massoud as a nuisance, somebody who has the potential to create issues in the longer term for his personal self-interests.
Even when there are various opinions of his organizational prowess, there’s broad settlement that Mr. Massoud might help perform as the eyes and ears for the West — as his father did 20 years in the past.
Mr. Massoud, who was educated on the Royal Army Faculty at Sandhurst in Britain, returned to Afghanistan in 2016. He spent the subsequent three years quietly increase help earlier than he emerged extra publicly in 2019 by holding rallies and mounting recruiting drives in the nation’s north.
In latest months, Mr. Massoud’s rhetoric has grown harder, lashing out at Mr. Ghani throughout a latest ceremony in Kabul, and his efforts to safe worldwide help extra aggressive. Along with reaching out to america, Britain and France, Mr. Massoud has courted India, Iran and Russia, based on folks conversant in his pursuits. Afghan intelligence paperwork counsel that Mr. Massoud is buying weapons — by way of an middleman — from Russia.
However Europe and america see him much less as a bulwark in opposition to an ascendant Taliban than as a probably vital monitor of Al Qaeda and the Islamic State. A technology in the past, Mr. Massoud’s father was outspoken on the burgeoning terrorist threats in the nation. And even when the son can’t command the identical forces as his father, maybe he’ll have the ability to supply related warnings.
As a younger diplomat, Mr. Martinon remembers listening to in regards to the late Massoud warning to the world throughout his April 2001 go to to France.
“What he stated was beware, beware,” Mr. Martinon recalled. “The Taliban are internet hosting Al Qaeda and they’re getting ready one thing.”
Julian E. Barnes reported from Washington. Najim Rahim and Fatima Faizi contributed reporting from Kabul.
