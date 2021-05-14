Spy Agencies Seek New Allies in Afghanistan as U.S. Withdraws

KABUL, Afghanistan — Western spy companies are evaluating and courting regional leaders outdoors the Afghan authorities who may have the ability to present intelligence about terrorist threats lengthy after U.S. forces withdraw, based on present and former American, European and Afghan officers.

The trouble represents a turning level in the conflict. Instead of one of many largest multinational navy coaching missions ever is now a hunt for informants and intelligence belongings. Regardless of the diplomats who say the Afghan authorities and its safety forces will have the ability to stand on their very own, the transfer indicators that Western intelligence companies are getting ready for the doable — and even doubtless — collapse of the central authorities and an inevitable return to civil conflict.

Courting proxies in Afghanistan calls again to the Nineteen Eighties and ’90s, when the nation was managed by the Soviets after which devolved right into a factional battle between regional leaders. The West steadily relied on opposing warlords for intelligence — and at instances supported them financially by way of relationships at odds with the Afghan inhabitants. Such insurance policies typically left america, in specific, beholden to energy brokers who overtly dedicated human rights abuses.

Among the many candidates being thought-about at the moment for intelligence gathering is the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, the famed Afghan fighter who led fighters in opposition to the Soviets in the Nineteen Eighties after which in opposition to the Taliban as head of the Northern Alliance the next decade. The son — Ahmad Massoud, 32 — has spent the previous few years attempting to revive the work of his father by assembling a coalition of militias to defend Afghanistan’s north.