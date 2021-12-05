Spy Tool Was Deployed in State-Sponsored Hack of Ugandans
Nairobi, Kenya – Apple last week warned two Ugandan journalists and an adversary that their iPhones could be hacked by a state-sponsored surveillance agency, targets said Saturday and that at least one of the attacks appeared to have been carried out by Israeli spyware. Company blacklisted by the United States.
The latest revelations add Uganda to the list of countries where journalists, human rights activists and lawyers have been targeted using sophisticated Israeli-made spyware, known as Pegasus.
Apple alert notices were issued to three Ugandans following reports that the iPhones of American diplomats in the East African nation had been hacked by Pegasus.
The diplomat was the first U.S. government official to be targeted by a Pegasus tool designed to sneak into a user’s phone and access its contents without finding the attacker. Apple has said that iPhones equipped with its latest software are not at risk.
Last month, the United States blacklisted NSO Group, an Israeli company that makes Pegasus, government officials around the world, dissidents and journalists, saying their tools were being used to target them. The blacklisting has created an atmosphere of tension between the United States and Israel.
The NSO said it had no awareness of the attacks, adding in a statement that the company was “committed to human rights and national security and the safety of the United States and its allies.”
The State Department will not confirm phone violations by U.S. diplomats in Uganda, but the U.S. government has taken measures to protect sensitive information. “Like every major organization with a global presence, we are closely monitoring the cybersecurity situation and are constantly updating our security situation to keep up with the changing tactics of competitors,” a department spokesman said in an emailed statement.
Ugandan investigative journalist Raymond Mujuni said he had received an email from Apple on November 23 stating that he was “targeted by state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise the iPhone with his Apple ID.”
Canary Mugume, another reporter, said he received a similar communication two days later, telling him that “these attackers are probably targeting you personally because of who you are or what you do.” Norbert Mao, Uganda’s opposition leader and former presidential candidate, also confirmed that he had received similar emails from Apple.
Apple has recommended that all three users upgrade their iPhones to the latest operating systems, saying the attacks are “ineffective against iOS 15 and later.” Mr Mao said he “did it right away.”
Apple has also suggested that they report “emergency security assistance” to the New York-based digital nonprofit group, Access Now. Mr. Mujuni said he contacted the group, which concluded after analysis that Pegasus software had been used to compromise their phones.
The phone of these three may have been targeted by someone or Mr. Mao and Mr. It was not immediately clear if Mugume’s phone was targeted using Pegasus software. An Apple spokesman declined to comment.
Uganda government spokesman Ofvono Opondo and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Okelo Orem did not respond to multiple calls or messages seeking comment.
Peter Mycek, general counsel for Access Now, said he could not comment on specific issues but told the group’s helpline service that “Apple has received more requests from Pegasus regarding the delivery of notices about our services. Has been targeted. “
In July, a team of journalists published The Pegasus Project, which showed how dozens of countries have deployed the tool to curb dissent. The Pegasus tool allows users to remotely remove content from the phone, tap on the camera and microphone, and access calls, location information, photos and messages.
In Africa, Togo was one of the countries listed in The Pegasus Project, where religious leaders and opposition leaders were targeted. The list also includes Morocco, where the targeted activists either fled the country or were imprisoned.
Other African countries where politicians, journalists, dissidents or military officials were hacked include Rwanda, Burundi and South Africa. Among those targeted was Carin Kanimba, daughter of Paul Rousseb, a vocal critic of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who is currently serving a 25-year sentence in the capital, Kigali. Mr Kagame has repeatedly denied that Rwanda acquired or used Israeli-made software.
In recent years, Uganda has tightened censorship and increased its ability to conduct digital surveillance, especially against adversaries. Leading Western ally President Yoweri Museveni has also cracked down on critics, whose government has been embroiled in a series of arrests and disappearances since the disputed election in January.
Min. Mujuni and Mr. Both Mugume journalists have covered the closures and the tensions in Uganda before and after the vote.
A few weeks before Apple contacted them about the hack, the duo said they had received phishing messages from a local Ugandan number asking them to join a sales pact or click on a link that would win them up to 1,000. Mr. Mugume said an analysis on his phone showed that there was a failed attempt to access his location data using food-delivery or ride-hailing applications.
Since receiving the alert message from Apple, Mr. Mujuni said he was concerned about whether any of his sources of journalism had been compromised.
“It’s very worrying for me,” he said.
Katie Banner Contributed to the report by Musinguzi Blanche of Kampala, Washington and Uganda.
#Spy #Tool #Deployed #StateSponsored #Hack #Ugandans
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.