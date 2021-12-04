Spy Tool Was Deployed in State-Sponsored Hack of Ugandans

Nairobi, Kenya – Apple last week warned two Ugandan journalists and an adversary that their iPhones could be hacked by a state-sponsored surveillance agency, targets said Saturday and that at least one of the attacks appeared to have been carried out by Israeli spyware. Company blacklisted by the United States.

The latest revelations add Uganda to the list of countries where journalists, human rights activists and lawyers have been targeted using sophisticated Israeli-made spyware, known as Pegasus.

Apple alert notices were issued to three Ugandans following reports that the iPhones of American diplomats in the East African nation had been hacked by Pegasus.

The diplomat was the first U.S. government official to be targeted by a Pegasus tool designed to sneak into a user’s phone and access its contents without finding the attacker. Apple has said that iPhones equipped with its latest software are not at risk.