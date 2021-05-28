Spyra has a new digital water blaster that looks like it’ll blow the original away



In 2018, we marveled over the Spyra One, an try to crowdfund a trendy Tremendous Soaker that might blast veritable bolts of water; refill itself from a pool; and preserve a digital ammo gauge of your pictures, because of a heap of electronics, a self-pressurizing tank, and a battery you recharge by way of a commonplace USB-C port. The large catch: you needed to be prepared to danger north of $133 on an unproven Kickstarter that wound up delivery a yr not on time.

However not solely did Spyra finally handle to ship these blasters (11,000 of them, in accordance with the firm) it’s now acquired a new model coming subsequent month that sounds like a enormous enchancment in virtually each manner. The new Spyra Two fires quicker, additional, has twice the battery life, the firm claims the pump is much less noisy now — and this time, the firm says it’s already manufactured and able to ship in early June with no crowdfunding in any way. The preliminary items appear to be offered out, however Spyra’s web site says it’ll have extra in July.

The one draw back, on paper anyhow, is a decrease capability of 20 pictures in comparison with the 25 of the original… and a $159 pricetag. You’ll be able to nonetheless cost up three distinct pictures at a time, every able to dispense a shot-glass price of water at your folks, or cost up for a larger blast that can journey as much as 46 toes when you’re aiming at a 45-degree angle.

Right here’s a fast spec comparability I whipped up:

Spyra Spec Shootout Spec Spyra One Spyra Two Spec Spyra One Spyra Two Capability 25 blasts 20 blasts Priming velocity 1.5 seconds 1.1 seconds Efficient vary 25 toes 30 toes Most vary 40 toes 46 toes Refill time 14 seconds 12 seconds Blast dimension 30ml 30ml Tank dimension 750ml 600ml (approx) Battery life 45 refills / 1125 blasts 90 refills / 2000 blasts Cost time 6 hours TBD Value ~$133 $159

Whereas the firm doesn’t appear to have an official video of the new Spyra Two in motion but, simply the temporary intro above, you may take a look at this video from YouTuber LordDraconical for an thought of what the blaster’s able to.

Drac factors out that it’s additionally acquired a rubber flap over the USB-C port now, letting you extra totally submerge it in a swimming pool. The corporate’s documentation isn’t fairly clear on whether or not that’s a good thought, although: whereas one FAQ web page states that “All parts of the SpyraTwo are individually protected agains[t] water harm” and that the major danger is solely that it gained’t float, one other FAQ reads:

The SpyraTwo is like a yoghurt cup, which implies your SpyraTwo will replenish with water and be a part of the Titanic. This will additionally enhance the dripping on the barrel. Amongst different issues, this will have an effect on the lifespan of the SpyraTwo!

Cool.