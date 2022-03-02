World

Squad member Rashida Tlaib delivers progressive response to Biden’s State of the Union

2 days ago
Representative Rashida Talaib, D-Mitch, gave a “progressive” response to President Biden’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Talaib’s response from the Working Families Party (WFP) touched on a number of key issues Biden addressed during his speech to Congress.

Representative Rashida Talaib, speaking at a town hall hosted by NAACP on September 11, 2019 in D-Mitch, Washington, DC

(Zach Gibson / Getty Images)

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which took on a larger scale in Biden’s speech, Taleb said, “Over the past few days, we have all seen in panic when Russia launched an illegal and unreasonable attack on Ukraine. We stand by the people of Ukraine.”

“The United States and our allies must work together toward an immediate ceasefire and a diplomatic resolution to help save lives,” he continued. “We must pursue targeted sanctions that put pressure on Russia’s billionaires, not ordinary Russians who have no choice in the conflict and we speak out and boldly protest the war. We need a humanitarian response to this crisis. We must respond to the Ukrainian refugees.” Welcoming. The path of life in the United States. “

President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress in the Capitol on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Saul Loeb, AP)

(Saul Loeb, AP)

Taleb also called on Biden to address domestic issues such as the war on drugs, criminal justice reform and affordable childcare.

“No one has fought harder for President Biden’s agenda than the progressives,” he said. “We’ve gotten together with our supporters, organized town halls in our community, connected with new people, and we’ve even played hardball in Congress.

“But two forces stood in the way: a Republican party that serves only the rich and powerful and enough corporate-backed democratic barriers to help them succeed,” Talaib added.

Representative Rashida Talaib, D-Mitch, attends the House Natural Resources Committee hearing on June 23, 2021.

(Via Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Getty Images)

Taleb has criticized his own party for responding to the president’s speech. “It’s like putting your own car keys and cutting your own tires,” Republican Josh Goethemer, DNJ, told Axios.

“It’s hugely counterproductive,” Goteimer said. “It only highlights the real tension between the socialist far left and the moderate branch of common sense, focusing on crime, spending, tax cuts and affordability, and turning the page on Covid.”

“Despite some sensational coverage, it’s simple: I’m giving a talk on supporting President Biden and his Build Back Better Agenda for the People. Look at the headlines in the past and listen to the progressives’ approach to working with the President and Congress to deliver to our residents.” Talib tweeted on February 23 about the announcement of his planned response

