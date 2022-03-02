World

Squad member Rashida Tlaib delivers progressive response to Biden’s State of the Union

Representative Rashida Talaib, D-Mitch, is ready to give a “progressive” response to President Biden’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Taleb has criticized his own party for responding to the president’s speech. “It’s like putting your own car keys and cutting your own tires,” Republican Josh Goethemer, DNJ, told Axios.

Fame. Corey Bush sent a message to Biden with the State of the Union organization

“It’s hugely counterproductive,” Goteimer said. “It only highlights the real tension between the socialist far left and the moderate branch of common sense, focusing on crime, spending, tax cuts and affordability, and turning the page on Covid.”

“Despite some sensational coverage, it’s simple: I’m giving a talk on supporting President Biden and his Build Back Better Agenda for the People. Look at the headlines in the past and listen to the progressives’ approach to working with the President and Congress to deliver to our residents.” Talib tweeted on February 23 about the announcement of his planned response

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

